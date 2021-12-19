Winona Forest Winter Events Showcase Improvements To Trail System

OSWEGO COUNTY – The games of winter are about to begin, and 2021-22 promises to be another great season of racing and recreation on the snow covered trails of Winona State Forest, with several projects and improvements enhancing the experience for outdoor lovers.

Crews have been busy during the snowless portion of the year, building bridges and improving the area’s drainage system, as well as creating new trails that will open up additional options for race courses that will draw competitors to Northern Oswego County’s snowiest region.

“We were awarded a grant, and we are are doubling the length of our event loop, which will make it one of the biggest in the country,” said Winona Forest Recreation Association President Matt Westerlund. “It is rare to find a course that is 25 kilometers in length without having to make several loops.”

Westerlund said that this new configuration will be easier to maintain, allowing the Association’s grooming team to keep the surface in a condition that will please even the most discerning skiers and fatbikers.

The newly cut Norway Trail, named after the Norway Spruce forest that it passes through, will be christened by the tracks of snowshoe racing enthusiasts on January 9. The Norway 5k snowshoe race will start the season, sending participants through the towering trees planted 60-70 years ago.

“The Norway Trail is a singletrack trail that we designed to avoid some of the road crossings that were part of previous race courses,” Westerlund said. “The trail follows some pretty streams and massive stone walls.”

The WFRA is planning a 24 hour team racing event for the summer of 2022 that will utilize this new asset. 2022 race schedule and info here.

Water management is a constant challenge for the WFRA. Heavier and more frequent rains have created challenges for trail maintenance. Many of the recent improvements are aimed at allowing runoff to work its way down from Tug Hill without washing out sections of trail or creating wet spots.

“We have been pulling out old, rotted culverts, and replacing them with bridges over creeks and streams,” Westerlund said. “They are sturdy enough to handle our heaviest groomer, a machine that weighs in at over 10,000 pounds.”

Westerlund is excited to offer a wide variety of events for both serious and more casual participants.

“You don’t have to have any special skills to strap a set of snowshoes to your feet, and we offer loaner snowshoes at our events,” Westerlund said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in the interest in outdoor activities, and Westerlund has seen this at Winona Forest.

“People are wanting to get outdoors more often, and be in the presence of other people in a safe way,” Westerlund said.

This year the WFRA will offer the Nordic Skiing user group the opportunity to race on skate skis as well as races utilizing the classic or ‘diagonal” technique. The Cross Leg trail was built this year to accommodate the grooming necessary for skate skiing.

“More and more people are realizing that our events offer anyone the ability to participate,” Westerlund said. “I think that everyone should find a way to give back and make a difference. Mine just happens to be outdoor recreation.”

The WRFA president received many, many phone calls and emails last season from trail users and racers, thanking the organization for putting on the events and keeping the trails in great condition.

”I love being out there anyway, so it’s just an added bonus to know that we are making people happy in the process,” Westerlund said.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...