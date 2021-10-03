OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is seeking proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations for youth development programming in anticipation of limited funding being made available in 2022.

“These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” said Oswego County Youth Bureau Director Brian Chetney. “The Youth Bureau Board of Directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact and measurable outcomes. They will also look to ensure each project serves a large cross-section of youth from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.”

A one-page summary must be submitted to the Youth Bureau by Wednesday, October 13, with the full proposal being due on Wednesday, December 1. All applicants will be required to meet with youth bureau staff upon receival of the one-page summary.

Program funds will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2022. Funding decisions and awards will be based on New York State guidelines.

The Youth Bureau supports youth development as an ongoing process in which children and adolescents seek ways to build life skills and competencies that allow them to lead successful lives. The end product of a strong youth development system is timely high school graduation, career and job readiness, strong civic-mindedness and the ability to overcome involvement with the juvenile delinquency system.

For further information or to request and application package contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3590.

