Youth Bureau Seeks Funding Requests For 2023 Youth Sports, Education Programs

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County.

This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS Youth Sports and Education Opportunity funding guidelines.

“These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” said Oswego County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “The Youth Bureau Board of Directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact and measurable outcomes. They will also look to ensure each project serves a large cross-section of youth from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.”

Funded programs are required to provide a variety of structured sports activities for a broad range of Oswego County youth (ages 6 to 17) in under-resourced communities.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) encourages a wide and flexible definition of sports that includes organized activities with movement, physical fitness and outdoor engagement, such as dance, yoga and hiking.

Sports opportunity funding awards are guided by the following principles:

Sports are effective tools in positive youth development and family engagement, when well-delivered by programs and minimum quality measures are met.

Sports improve the lives of young people by promoting positive social, emotional, health and educational outcomes and have important life-long impacts.

Sports enable opportunities for young people to succeed economically through leadership roles.

Coaching education greatly improves the sports experience and development outcomes of young people.

A one-page summary is due on Monday, Nov. 7. Full proposals are due on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Funding decisions and awards will be based on New York State guidelines.

For more information or to request and application package, contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3590.

