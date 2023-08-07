Betty G. Cravetz, 991/2 years young, of Delray Beach, FL, formely of Fulton, NY, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, after a long illness.

She was the widow of David Cravetz, who passed in 2014. Betty was born December 24, 1923 in Syracuse, NY, the seventh daughter of the late Max Gordon and Eva Hayman Gordon. She moved to Fulton after her marriage in 1947, and she and David lived there until retiring to Florida in 1991.

Betty was devoted to her family and loved visiting and entertaining her large family and her friends. She loved music, reading, games, and sports, especially tennis. Betty played tennis into her 80s and she was good!

Betty is survived by her son Paul “PJ” Cravetz, wife Michelle of Huntersville, NC; daughter Amy Mrazik, husband Phil of Delray Beach, FL; grand-daughters Alexis Cravetz and Jordan Speanburg, husband Jeff, both of Huntersville, NC; great-granddaughter Marin Speanburg of Huntersville, NC. Betty is also survived by her sister-in-law Roberta Gordon of Boynton Beach FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was pre-deceased by her 6 older sisters and her younger brother. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, FL.

Burial will take place at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Betty’s name, to Safe Haven Museum, PO Box 846, Oswego, NY 13126.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty G. Cravetz please visit our Sympathy Store.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...