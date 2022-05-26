Charles Guy Loomis Jr. , 31, of Fulton, New York , passed away on January 19,2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Eternity Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Chuckie was born in Oswego, New York to Charles Loomis Sr. and Jennifer Miner on May 20,1990, raised by his Grandparents Floyd & Veronica Loomis. He enjoyed fishing, give him a fishing pole and he would be in his element, and hanging with his friends and family, Chuckie always had a nice pair of sneakers, he loved his sneakers!

Chuckie is survived by his Daughter Daisy, Grandmother Veronica Loomis, Sarasota, Fl, Mother Jennifer Miner and step Father Daniel Thomas, Baldwinsville, NY, Step Mother Tralene Loomis Fulton, NY, Brother Tyler Palmer, Oswego, NY, Sisters Domonique Loomis, Harlea (Perry) Laribee Oswego, NY, Trynidi Perry, Fulton, NY, Meghan Gifford, Jenna Thomas, Kelli Thomas all of Baldwinsville,NY, Aunt\’s Lorri Loomis, Renee Blasier, & Robin (Shane) Palmer and many nieces, nephews, aunt\’s, uncles, and cousins.

Chuckie is predeceased by his Father Charles Loomis Sr , Sister Brittany Miner, Paternal Grandfather Floyd Loomis, Maternal Grandparents Raymond & Donna Miner.

Celebration of life will be held June 5,2022 at 2:00pm at The Elk’s Lodge 57 Pierce Dr Fulton, NY 13069

