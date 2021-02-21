October 10, 1931 ~ February 15, 2021 (age 89)

Charles Henry Van Buren, 89 of Kissimmee, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Charles was born in Fulton, New York, the son of Henry and Elvira Doty Van Buren, and moved to Kissimmee in 1998 from Fulton. He was a retired truck driver for Lake Shore Transportation in Oswego, New York, and a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee, Florida. Charles was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country with honor and distinction during the Korean Conflict.

Charles is survived by the love of his life for 67 years, Gertrude Anne Van Buren of Kissimmee, Florida; his sons: Emil Van Buren and his wife Sharon of Oswego, New York, Charles D. Van Buren and his wife Terry of Fulton, New York, , Lynn Van Buren of Lakeland, Florida; his daughters: Diane Wilson and her husband Dave of Fulton, New York, Joni Van Buren of Kissimmee, Florida, Lori Kidd and her husband Kelly of Kissimmee, Florida, Kathleen Van Buren of Kissimmee, Florida, Beth Van Buren of Kissimmee, Florida, and Susan Locke and her husband Mike of Lakeland, Florida; his beloved sister: Laura Price of New York; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; Henry Van Buren and Elvira Doty Van Buren, his stepmother, Marian Van Buren; his grandparents that raised him: Mr. and Mrs. John Gannon; his father and mother-in-law Edward and Bessie LePine, his brother in Law, Phillip LePine; his daughter-in-law, Suzanne M. Fisher and his son-in-law James Trainham.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM with Fr. Jorge Torres as celebrant in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home. PLEASE Remember at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home, because of the recent pandemic, necessary precautionary measures will need to be taken, SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED as well as WEARING A FACE MASK at the funeral home.

The family request that memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS-Suncoast, P.O. Box 735346 Dallas, Texas 75373,( lls.org/nofl ), The Amyloidosis Foundation [email protected] or Alzheimers Association https://act.alz.org/donate

in Loving Memory of Charles Henry Van Buren and remember that nobody fights alone.

The Van Buren family is being cared for by CONRAD & THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188. Visit the funeral home’s site to watch the service virtually.

