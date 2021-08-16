August 14, 2021

Deacon George “Bud” Maynard, 79, of Fulton died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital. Deacon Bud was born in Syracuse, the son of the late Charles and Marian (Buck) Maynard. He was accepted to become a Deacon in 1974, and ordained a Deacon of the Syracuse Diocese in 1979. He ministered to Family Life, Syracuse, from 1979 until 1981, Holy Family Church, Fulton, until 1992, then to St. John’s Church, Liverpool. Deacon Bud was incardinated into the Wilmington, DE. Diocese in 1998 where he was the first active Deacon in the Dioceses. Deacon Bud Maynard was assigned to Holy Child in Wilmington DE. Returning to the Syracuse Diocese in 2001 he continued his ministry at St. John’s Church in Liverpool and St. Paul’s Church in Oswego until his retirement in 2016. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley, Fulton, attended Syracuse University, and received his pilots license at the age of 14 years old, and continued his love of flying planes. He served in the United States Airforce from 1960 to 1964, as a marksmanship instructor training flight crews for the Vietnam War.

Deacon George “Bud” Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Angelina Maynard of Fulton and their children Colleen (Edward) Lasher of Baldwinsville, Charles (Vicki) Maynard of Delaware, Kris (Tracy) Maynard of Illinois, his sister Marilyn Kohler of Sylvan Beach, sister-in-law Patricia Maynard of Fayetteville, his six grandchildren, and 2 nieces.

He was predeceased by his twin brother William Maynard.

During his adult life he work for Alcan Aluminum as a Manager in Traffic & Customs, Allied Chemical, then General Chemical where he was Superintendent of distribution. Moving to Delaware in 1998 he was transferred with General Chemical. Deacon Bud returned to Syracuse in 2000 completing his career with Adesa Auto Auction as the Dealer Sales Manager retiring from the workforce in 2012.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday 10:00 AM in Pope John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, Soule Rd, Liverpool, where the clergy of the Syracuse Diocese will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Pope John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, with a vigil service at 6:00 PM. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton, NY.

