FLORIDA – Deborah Grulich Berry, 75 of Lakeland, Florida passed away at Lakeland Regional on Friday, August 25, 2023, after a long battle with kidney disease.

Deborah was born in Oswego, New York to Robert and Barbara Grulich. She was employed as a Registered Nurse in both New York and Florida until her retirement.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Coon Grulich and Robert Grulich; brother, Daniel Grulich and niece, Amy Grulich.

She is survived by her children, Christopher (Kara) Berry, Greg (Heather) Berry, Heather Berry, Amanda (Jereith) Paschall, grand-children Alan-Michael Berry, Dante Berry, Payton Wright, Jayden Berry, Luke Berry, Briggs Berry, Wyatt Paschall and great-grandchildren, Landon Berry, Emma Berry, Bloom Berry and Behlami Berry.

Deborah is also survived by her brother, Jerold Grulich of Oswego.

A gathering of family and friends was held in Lakeland, with a memorial service and burial to be held in Oswego at a later date.

