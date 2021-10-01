Dolores M. Reed September 26, 2021 Dolores M. (Horan) Reed age 89 of Syracuse, NY passed away on

Sunday, September 26, 2021 with her family by her side.

Dolores was a proud US Army veteran who served in Korea. She was born and raised in Queens, NY. Dolores was active in military, community and political organizations. In 1997 she was awarded the Women’s Activist for Women Veterans Award at the 20th Unsung Heroine Awards. She was also the first women veteran to run for Congress. In 1975 she graduated from SU and was instrumental in establishing the Women in Military Service for America in Washington, DC. She was a member of Word of Life AG in Baldwinsville, the American Legion Post #358 in Pulaski, and the Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association. She loved to sew and help those in need.

Dolores is predeceased by her parents, James and Ellen Horan and siblings Audrey Gianinny, Ellen Tietjen and Joseph Horan.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Frederick C. Reed III; son’s Lawrence (Michele), Thomas (JoAnn), and Frederick IV (Deanna); daughter Pauline Majchrzak and foster daughter Theresa Debo; grandchildren, Kenneth, Mandy, Shawna, Brandie, and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be 10 AM Tuesday, October 5, at Falardeau’s Funeral Home, 93 Downer Street in Baldwinsville, NY. followed by a full military burial for the family only at the Onondaga County Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women in Military Service for America at https://womensmemorial.org, Click on the “Donate” link at the top right hand side and note that the donation is being made In Memory of Dolores Reed, by phone (703) 533-1155 or by mail to Military Women’s Memorial,

200 N Glebe Road, Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22203.

