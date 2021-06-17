It’s with great sadness that I announce that my father, Dr. Hasan Zakariyya M.D., passed away on February 23, 2021 from COVID-19 complications in Syracuse, New York.

He had worked in the Upstate New York Region for 43 years as a physician who specialized in diabetes, endocrinology and much more. His personal outpatient office/clinic was located at 946 S 1st Street, Fulton, New York, 13069.

Superheroes are real because we witnessed a true hero. That hero went through the darkest of sleepless nights, just to bring light to the sick and life to the weak. He gambled with his own health just to save the health of others.

We will always cherish and remember your sincerity, kindness and compassion. We miss you dad. We miss you Dr. Hasan Zakariyya M.D.

