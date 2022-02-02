Eleanor M. (Guilfoyle) Wilhelmi, 86, of Stuart Florida passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 after a long illness. Formally of Fulton, New York, Eleanor worked for the City of Fulton for over 28 years. Retiring as the Executive Director of the city’s Community Development Agency.

Eleanor volunteered for the American Red Cross Disaster Team, and worked part time as an in home nursing aid.

Eleanor and Hank retired to Florida. They loved to travel, sailing in the Caribbean, going on cruises, and RV’ing across America visiting their kids and grandkids often.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Henry P. Wilhelmi.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Jerome of St. Augustine, FL, James (Cynthia) Jerome of Austin, TX, Kathleen Jerome-Rocco of Lakeway, TX, and Karen (Marty) Cancila of Naples, FL.

Stepchildren: Lauren Wilhelmi-Eastman of Flagler Beach, FL , Lisa Wilhelmi of New York City, and Eric Wilhelmi of San Antonio, TX.

Eleanor has 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sharon (Guilfoyle) Hawkes and brother James Guilfoyle, both of Fulton NY

There will be a private ceremony honoring her life this Spring.

