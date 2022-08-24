PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022.

He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.

Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Astrid (Kuszaj) Lamb; two daughters Theresa (David) Harning of Liverpool, and Suzanne (Austin) Crandall of Fulton; two sons Kevin (Susanne) Lamb and Jason Lamb both of New Jersey; 10 grandchildren Gabrielle, Riley, Landon, Owen, Austin, Griffin, Morgan, Rachel, Abby, and Jeremy; a brother William Lamb; one niece; one grandnephew.

Honoring Burt’s wishes, a Celebration of Life Event may be planned sometime in the future.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY has taken care of his arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...