BALDWINSVILLE, NY – E. Lois Minnoe, 97, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

She was born in Hanover, PA to Howard and Lena (Harper) Savage on April 20, 1923. Lois received her Masters in teaching at SUNY Oswego and became the Reading Coordinator for Phoenix Central Schools, retiring in 1982 after 32 1/2 years of service.

She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Robert G. Minnoe, in 2020; and sister, Shirley Purdy, in 2021.

Lois is survived by her children, James (Kim) Minnoe, and Dawn Urschel; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on a date to be determined at Chase Cemetery, 9450 State Route 48, Phoenix, NY 13135.

