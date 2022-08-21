Edith F. Generous

PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, NY passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, NY to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix, NY since 1947.

After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.

She first taught in Webster, NY, then came to the then Cherry Street School in 1947 to teach business. At that time the school was grades K-12. It was in Phoenix she met and married the love of her life Donald Generous. They married on August 13, 1955 and enjoyed 43 years together, until his death on January 16, 1999.

While teaching Edie was Student Council advisor. Teaching was her lifetime passion, from an early age. She retired in 1982. Upon retiring from the J. C. Birdlebough H.S., in her spare time, she substitute taught, enjoyed playing bridge with the Century Club, volunteering for the Red Cross and overseeing the chicken and biscuit dinners at the Pennellville United Methodist Church. Edie also belonged to the Topics Club in Phoenix. She was also a member of the Schroeppel Town Board for three years and the NYS Retired Teachers Assoc.

Mrs. Generous is also predeceased by her sister, Col. Sarah Beard and half-sister, Carol Clark. Mrs. Generous is survived by her daughter, Donna (Michael) Mimas of Baldwinsville, NY and their two children Brandon and Hannah; and her son, Sean of Oswego and grandchildren Codey and Tiffany. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours are on Thursday August 25, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

Services are Friday August 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 Co. Rt. 54, Pennellville, NY 13132. Burial to follow in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix, NY

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who have been with Edith over the past 7 ½ years, as well as all the nurses and staff at Hospice, all fulfilling her wish to stay at home.

Donations may be made in honor of Edith to the Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 Co. Rt. 54, Pennellville, NY 13132, or Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

Edith F. Generous

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...