PENNELLVILLE, NY – Evelyn Smith, age 94, of (Pennellville) Schroeppel Town, New York, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Linda Smart on Monday July 11, 2022.

Born in (Himansville) Schroeppel Town on Nov. 11, 1927 to her late parents, Sarah (Corey) Davis and Arthur Guernsey, she was a graduate of Phoenix High School. She was a fine homemaker, wife and mother. Evelyn loved her horses and was a member of Turf & Trail Saddle Club. She especially enjoyed participating in drills at the NYS Fair, and riding her horse in parades throughout CNY. She also took pride in tending to her flower garden. Evelyn loved her Pomeranian dogs.

Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert G. Smith in 2007; her daughters Sandi Scott in 2005, and Lauri Moorow in 2017.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter Linda S. (Ed) Smart; her son Christopher G. Smith (Tina); her four grandsons, Ed (Rennee) Smart, Bobby (Tina) Moorow), Shon Smart, Scott (Lynne) Smart, and Tyler Smart; three great-grandchildren Hannah, Gabby, and Liam; several nieces & nephews.

Calling hours are on Saturday July 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135 followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.

The Rev. Jeff Hodge of the Pennellville United Methodist Church will be officiating Evelyn’s services. Burial to follow in Sandridge Cemetery, 1045 County Route 12, Pennellville, NY 13132.

Should you wish to make a contribution in Evelyn’s memory, please send to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13090.

