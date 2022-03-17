FRESNO, CA – Gary David Reed, 72, passed away comfortably on March 12, 2022 in Fresno, California. He was born on April 25, 1949 to Richard M. and Ova M.(Bowman) Reed in Syracuse, New York.

Gary was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School, class of 1967. Shortly after his high school graduation, he moved to California to be with his older brother, Ron.

He enjoyed music, nature, and was an avid reader. He was very fluent on all affairs, local, state, national, and international. Gary could go into depth on any subject and was able to discuss many topics with knowledge and understanding. Gary loved to spend time with his family and friends. He truly looked forward to monthly luncheons with his dear friends Ron Neely and Dick Estel.

Gary was predeceased by his parents Richard M. Reed in 1981, and Ova M. Reed in 2002; his brother Ronald S. Reed in 2004.

Surviving are his loving sisters, Suzanne M. Reed of Phoenix, NY, and Nancy E. Reed of Syracuse, NY; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews; and friends.

A “Celebration of Life” to honor Gary’s memory will take place at a later date.

Local arrangements are by Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY.

