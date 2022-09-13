PENNELLVILLE, NY – Gladys L. (Beebe) Milstead, 96 of Pennellville, New York, passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Friday Sept. 9, 2022.

Born in Albany, New York, to her late parents, Virtue (Dibble) and Ralph Beebe on March 22, 1926. A graduate of Altamont High School, where she was athletic and played basketball.

She was employed by Syracuse City School District as a receptionist in administration.

Gladys was a faithful member of North Syracuse Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher for kindergarten, and grades 1 and 2, Jr. church, a former deaconess, ABCER, and Hope Link for 40 years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, loved NASCAR and basketball.

Gladys was also predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years Earnest Lee Milstead on Februrary 3, 2017; two brothers Howard and Walter Beebe.

Surviving are her two daughters, Diane V. (James) Navin of Marcellus, and Carolyn A. Comer of Carthage, MD; one son David Lee Milstead of Pennellville; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135 Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home with family members Pastor Douglas Miller, and soloist Joshua Comer.

Burial will follow in Pennellville Cemetery, 556 County Route 54, Pennellville, Schroeppel Town, NY 13132

Memorial gifts in Glady’s name may be made to N. Syracuse Baptist Church.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...