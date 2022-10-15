CLAY, NY – Helen J. (Fox) Utt, 92, of Clay, New York, passed away at her home on Thursday October 13, 2022.

Born in Manlius, New York, to her late parents, Edwina (Jackson) and Charles D. Fox on July 18, 1930. She was a homemaker. A strong woman of faith, she was very focused on tasks at hand throughout her life.

Helen enjoyed dark chocolate, loved to knit and to read.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, David R. Utt, Sr. on June 17, 2005, and her daughter Donna Collins on February 14, 2022.

Surviving are her daughters Frances (John), Darla Sebelowitz; her son Charles C. Parker (Jackie); step-daughter Diane (John) Brzuszkiewicz; step-sons David Utt, Jr., and Wally Utt; several grand and great-grandchildren; a sister Lucy Collins; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Multiple Sclerosis at [email protected] or by mail P.O. Box 237 6743 Kinne St., E. Syracuse, NY 13057.

Calling hours are on Sunday October 16, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Dan Williams officiating.

Burial in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut Street, Phoenix, NY to follow.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...