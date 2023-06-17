PHOENIX, NY – James Dale Roberts, 63, of Phoenix, NY, passed away on June 15, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Syracuse, NY. He was born in Streator, Illinois on June 24, 1959 to his late parents, MauritaKay (Schoenberger) and Norman Dale Roberts.

He attended Streator High School and graduated from Fulton High School in 1978 after moving to Central New York with his family. He began working at Owens-Illinois Bottling Company in Volney, NY. He worked in the “hot end” until 1996. Jim then earned his Associates Degree in Computer Science. He worked as a Systems Analyst for 20 years, retiring from Kishmish, Inc. in Liverpool, NY in September 2022.

Jim enjoyed watching football, (“Go Bills!”) He loved watching his children’s activities and participating with them. He was a Scout Leader for BSA Troop 750, Phoenix for many years. Jim loved listening to music, fidgeting with computers and could always throw out an “unknown fact” when least expected. He enjoyed camping and boating, spending many summers in the Thousand Islands. He loved to play golf with his family and friends and was always eager to play new courses wherever he went.

Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother William Miller. Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Anne T. (O’Leary); his children: Sarah E. (Andrew) Pirrello; Joshua J. Roberts (Ashley Biddlecome); Connor P. Roberts; two grandchildren: Jaxson J. Roberts and Alayna J. Roberts; brother, Thomas Miller, sister Debra (Robert) LaDue and brother Virgil Roberts; many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Jim’s in-laws were his closest family and supporters.

Calling hours are on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY 13135. On Wednesday there will be a “Liturgy of the Word” service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephan’s Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, NY. The Rev. Joseph E. Scardella will officiate the service, assisted by Deacon Jeff Dean.

Burial will follow the service in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, 8668 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville, NY, 13027.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor the memory of Jim, can make a contribution to his children’s college educational expenses.

