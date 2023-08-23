FULTON, NY – James Eugene Gravelle, 77, of Fulton, NY passed away on Monday August 21, 2023 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney. He was born in Syracuse, NY to his late parents, Esther L. (Alvord) and Francis C. Gravelle on Feb. 23, 1946.

Jim graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius H. S. in 1964. He then enlisted in the U.S.A.F. serving from 1964-1968 attaining the rank of Sergeant. Jim then attended Ft. Hayes Kansas State College. Returning to NYS he enrolled in S.U.N.Y. Brockport earning a bachelor’s degree with a major in history with a sociology minor. Jim married his bride Sue on July 31, 1971.

He then worked for the NYS Division of Military Affairs, Syracuse, NY for 30 years.

Jim received the acknowledgement of Honorary Pilot from the 174th Air National Guard, with his call sign”Tractor”; he was a CSEA Union member, and a president for the So. Granby Community Center.

Jim loved traveling with Sue. He bragged about visiting 50 states, where his wife only visited 49 states in the union.

Besides his parents, Esther in 2012, and Francis in 2000; he was predeceased by his daughter Margaret Lydia Gravelle in 2012. Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Suzanne M. “Sue” (Bassett); two sisters Esther Frances Tecklenburg of Tucson, AZ, and Doris Elaine Deadwyler of Cahsiers, NC; his son-in-law Wes Winkelman of Durham, NC; several nieces and nephews; his beloved felines, Slick and Mitzi.

Calling hours are on Friday August 25, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY 13135. Burial with military honors, will be held on Saturday August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Jacksonville Rural Cemetery; located at 9250 Fenner Road in the Town of Lysander, NY. Pastor John Snow will be officiating the service.

Contributions in Jim’s memory to: CNY Cat Coalition, P.O.Box 6182, Syracuse, NY 13217 or their website.

