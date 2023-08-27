FULTON, NY – Jeffery Chapin Freeman, 40, of (Fulton) Granby township, passed away on Wednesday August 23, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1982 in Syracuse, NY.

Jeff was a professional painter for Savinelli Painting, Inc., North Syracuse, NY.

He was an amazing father, husband, son, and brother. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, tinkering with many things, and was very handy with construction and woodworking.

A jokester at heart, Jeff liked to get your attention all the while being very loving, kind, and accepting of other people – and a great person at heart. He was a member of I.O.O.B. club; enjoyed RC Cars, loved S.U. Basketball and college sports in general. He liked the Buffalo Bills football team. Jeff is also very fond of professional motorcycle racing. He had an appreciation and interest in History, always learning of past events.

Jeff was predeceased by his sister Samantha Freeman. Surviving are his loving wife Rachel M. (Bell) Freeman; his children Owen and Carson Freeman; his step-children Patricia, Courtney, Whitney, and Jacob; his mother Wendy (Martin) Freeman; his father Roger Ferlito; his step-parents Brad and Brenda Whidby; his siblings Miranda (Chuck) Salzman, Eric (Megan) Schenck, Danielle Fincham, James Burlingame; his aunts, uncles, cousins; his close friends and family.

Calling hours for Jeff are on Wednesday August 30, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135

