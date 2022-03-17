FULTON – JoAnne J. Priest, 70, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Monday March 14, 2022 at Francis House, Syracuse, NY.

Born in Fulton, NY to her late parents, Alice (Emerick) and Howard W. Johnson on April 18, 1951. She graduated in 1969 from J. C. Birdlebough High School, Phoenix, NY, and the Roberts Wesleyan College, Rochester, NY, with a bachelor’s degree. She later earned her degree in nursing and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY as an RN, retiring in 2017.

JoAnne loved being a grandmother, reading, working with stained glass, like music, taking day trips and being outdoors, and loved her dog Bo.

Besides her parents , Howard in 1963, and Alice in 1992, she was predeceased by her brother David on Oct. 18, 2021.

Surviving are her son Kevin Priest of Fulton; her daughter Liz Spencer of Baldwinsville; her grandson Jacob Spencer; her sisters and brothers, Elma J. Smith, Harold W. Johnson, and Leslie E. Johnson all of Fulton, NY, Carol A. Stanford, Elizabeth J. Stanford, and Susan L. Todd all of Daytona Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours only are on Saturday March 19, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

Contributions in JoAnne’s Memory to: Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...