PHOENIX, NY – Joey P. Sweeney passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Oswego Hospital, Oswego, NY at age 73. Joey was born in Syracuse, NY on April 23, 1950 to Alfred and Leona (Juneau) Sweeney who he thought of as the greatest parents in the world. He graduated from the J.C.Birdlebough H.S., Phoenix, NY, class of 1968. He then attended Morrisville College.

Joe started out driving tractor trailer with his brother Mike. Joe joined the mason trade during the construction of the nine mile cooling tower and after completion joined the painter’s union. Joe loved big machinery and could work on and operate almost anything. He was a truck driver for many transportation companies over the years doing a stint as a plow truck driver for the state before going to work for Oswego County. Joe spent most of his retirement days in his garage and always welcomed friends to visit.

Joe was predeceased by his parents and brother Mike Sweeney. Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years Kathy J. (Evans) Sokol; stepson, Jeff (Cristine) Sokol; niece Christine Litterbrant (Lee); two sisters, Sally Harrison and Betty Fillingham; and his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Bonnie.

At his request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at the VFW, 70 Culvert Street, Phoenix on Saturday August 5, 2023 from 2-4 p.m.

In Joe’s memory please think about adopting a pet or donating to an animal shelter.

