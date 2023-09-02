John D. Smith

PENNELLVILLE, NY – John D. “Jack” Smith, 83, of Pennellville, Schroeppel Township, NY passed away at his home on Monday August 28, 2023. He was born in Syracuse, NY to his late parents, Marie A. (Smith) Smith and Earl Lorenze Smith on May 10, 1940.

Jack graduated from Phoenix Central Schools John C. Birdlebough High School. He was a veteran serving in the USAG-ANGUS during the Berlin Crisis, entering 10/01/1961 to 05/17/1963 attaining the rank of Airman Second Class. He later was employed at Crouse-Hinds, Syracuse, NY retiring when he reached age 62.

Jack was a member of the Pennellville Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hiking, and Kayaking. Besides his parents, Marie in 1981 and Earl in 2003; he was also predeceased by his sister Marie E. (Smith) Smith in 2011.

Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy A. “Dottie” (Verry) Smith; his three children John (Jean) Smith, Jr. of Pennellville, Deborah Smith of Pennellville, and Michael (Laura) Smith of Clearwater, Florida; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; his two brothers Ben (Joanne) Smith of Pine Grove, California, and Jim (Louise) Smith of Pennellville.

Calling hours were on Thursday August 31, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY 13135. Jack’s funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in Pennellville Cemetery, 556 County Route 54, Pennellville, NY 13132 with military honors.

