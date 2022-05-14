BALDWINSVILLE, NY – John Edgar Tappan passed away on May 8, 2022 in his home in Crozet, Virginia, at the age of 87 years.

He was born on April 10, 1935 in Syracuse, New York. John graduated from Baldwinsville Academy in 1953 and attended Colgate University before serving in the US Army. He ran the Tappan family insurance business in Baldwinsville, New York, for 40 years before retiring in Old Forge, New York, and finally living in Crozet. In retirement, he enjoyed winters with his wife in Ajijic, Mexico, for 15 years.

John is a descendant of the late John McHarrie, an early inhabitant of Baldwinsville who settled on the south side of the Seneca River. McHarrie’s daughter, Lydia, married Col. Gabriel Tappan, the first Town of Van Buren Supervisor.

Embedded in the Baldwinsville community, John participated in numerous events, charities, and organizations. He was President of Kiwanis, Cub Scout Troop leader, an avid golfer, he was a former member at Beaver Meadows Golf Club in Phoenix, NY and Thendara Golf Club in Thendara, NY; lifelong fan of Syracuse University athletics, loved the outdoors, ski trips, and travelling. One of his favorite places to spend time was on the dock or porch on “loon watch” at their home on Easka Lake in the Adirondacks where he and his wife loved gathering with family and close friends.

John was predeceased by his father, Edgar Tappan, his mother, Frances Roush, and his brother, Donald.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Rogers) Tappan; his sister Molly (Mary); his sons Jonathan, Aaron (wife Mary), and Joshua (wife Susan); his six grandchildren Ryan, Katherine, Alexander, Clare, Eliza, and Lydia.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville, NY on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, 70 Tappan Street, Baldwinsville, NY.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has the care of local arrangements. agtfuneralhome.com

