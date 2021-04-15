PHOENIX, NY – Joseph J. Crisafulli, 93, of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at home with family by his side.

He was born on July 12, 1927, in Oswego, NY, to Dominic and Josephine (Ochinno) Crisafulli and graduated from Phoenix Central Schools in 1945. Joe was a long-time member of Pope John the 23rd Roman Catholic Church. His parents purchased a farm when he was 9, and he worked passionately to maintain it for over 52 years. Joe worked seasonally for Ceco Concrete with the Laborers Local 333, from which he retired in 1991.

He enjoyed camping with family in Old Forge at Ponderosa where he loved playing guitar and harmonica around the campfire for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their many friends. Joe was a kind and gentle man who was known as “Grandpa Joe” to so many people and when he said, “Have a nice day!” he meant it.

He is predeceased by his brothers, Sam and Charles Crisafulli, and sisters, Nancy Cavallaro and Ann Crisafulli.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 70 happy years, Dorothy A. Crisfulli; children, Michael (Phyllis) Crisafulli, Debbie (Kevin) Smallman, Denise (Randy) Lippert, Bonnie (Don) Jones, Joe Crisafulli, Mark (Corine) Crisafulli; sister, Mary Falanga; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe’s final selfless act was to gift his remains to the SUNY Upstate Medical program.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements in Care of Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY.

