PHOENIX, NY – Kenneth R. “Skinny” Ennis, 90, of Phoenix, NY passed away on Friday Sept. 8, 2023. Born in Malone, NY on March 21, 1933.

Ken served in the U.S. Coastguard. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Oswego Teachers College, and his master’s degree from Syracuse University. Ken was a teacher in Phoenix Central Schools, and later taught seventh grade science in Baldwinsville Academy & Central Schools. Ken was a cross country coach for Baldwinsville as well. Ken was a former president of the Phoenix Central School Board; a Charter Member of Beaver Meadows Golf Club; an avid golfer and tennis player. After retirement, Skinny became a “snow bird” wintering in Sebastian, FL.

Skinny was predeceased by his mother, Louvia M. (Chappell) Smith in 1988; his siblings June Chamberlain, Jeanette Batruch, and Leslie Ennis.

Surviving are his wife Rasma (Avotins) Ennis; four sons Kenneth L. Ennis and William (Noreen) Ennis all of Clay, Scot Ennis of Phoenix, and Thomas (Risa) Ennis of Pennellville; several grand and great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews.

There are no services at Skinny’s request. Contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family please go to agtfuneralhome.com website to leave a message.

