PHOENIX, NY – Linda L. Welch, 74, former Phoenix, NY resident, passed away at St. Luke’s Health Services Oswego, NY on Thursday August 31, 2023. Born in Fulton, NY to her late parents, Gertrude E. ( Baker) and Clifford H. Welch on Sept. 18, 1948.

Linda had worked for McMillan Book Co., Syracuse, NY. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Phoenix. Linda enjoyed playing card games, and board games with her group of friends.

Besides her parents Gertrude in 2008, and Clifford in 1975, she was predeceased by her sister Janet E. Welch in 1995; her brother Clifford C. Welch in 2022. Surviving are her sister Joan A. Burke of West Monroe; her brother Richard E. Welch of Phoenix, NY; her many nieces and nephews; and friends.

Calling hours are on Monday Sept. 4, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alllanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135. Funeral service will be on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor J. Scott McElyea officiating.

Burial will follow in Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, 9250 Fenner Road, (Phoenix), Town of Lysander, NY. She will be interred next to her sister Janet.

