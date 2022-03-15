PHOENIX, NY – Patricia A. Huller, 79, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, on March 13, 2022.

Born to her late parents, Geneva (Meeks) and John Wright in Syracuse, New York, on August 16, 1942. Pat was a graduate of Blodgett Vocational High School, Syracuse. Pat was a parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church, Phoenix.

Patricia was a school bus driver for nearly 19 years for Phoenix Central School District.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Michael Huller on October 31, 1978.

Surviving are her loving husband of 59 years, Joel M. Huller; her children, Dawn M. Bohannon of Liverpool, Colleen A. (Ronald) Smithers of Fulton; and her son, Daniel B. Huller (Mindy J. Cross) of Fulton; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Calling hours are on Monday April 4, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Jeffrey Dean who will be officiating.

Eventual burial will be in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix, NY.

