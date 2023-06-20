PHOENIX, NY – Phyllis Grace (Allen) Rathbun, 83, life resident of Phoenix, passed away on Monday June 19, 2023 in Syracuse, NY. Born to her late parents, Ruth E. (Mead) and William J. Allen on February 11, 1940.

She was a 1958 graduate of John C. Birdlebough H. S., in Phoenix. Phyllis was a member of the Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church; she loved the village of Phoenix and volunteered at many organizations throughout the community.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Clarke Rathbun; her 3 children Lauri Rathbun Leach, Mark Rathbun, and Gail (Jason) Quaco; her grandchildren Brian & Michael Leach, Dylan Rathbun, and Madison, Nate, & Charles Quaco; a sister Kathy (Ron) Brown; a brother Larry (Michelle) Allen; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are on Friday June 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Stan Bennett officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. all in the First Congregational, UCC , 43 Bridge Street, Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to your local pet shelter.

