PHOENIX, NY – Richard L. Kinney, 78, of Syracuse, formerly Phoenix, New York, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Son of Richard & Vivian (Rouillier) Kinney, born July 8, 1943 in Rome, NY. Richard was a proud veteran of the US Navy and Air Force. He married Maureen Crabtree on April 23, 1966. Richard was a Registered Nurse with the Federal Civil Service and worked for the Veteran’s Agency and Indian Health Service with Navajo and Hopi in Tuba City, AZ; Rosebud Sioux, in Rosebud, SD; and Cherokee and Choctaw in Tahlequah, OK. He was a long-time member of the American legion.

Richard is predeceased by his daughter, Eileen in 1989, and a brother.

He is survived by his children, Lisa, Richard (Clarabel), and Louis; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, New York.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, New York. Burial will follow in Pine Plains Cemetery, Clay, New York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

