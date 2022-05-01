VOLNEY, NY – Robert T. Chace, 52, of the town of Volney (Fulton), New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York, on Friday April 22, 2022.

He was born in Syracuse, New York, to his mother Linda Haynes and his late father Robert Chace on September 11, 1969. Rob was a graduate of Onondaga College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1988-1993.

Rob was a commercial carpenter for Carpenter’s Local Union 277, E. Syracuse. He loved motorcycles, bon fires, and in his earlier years he enjoyed roller skating.

Rob was predeceased by his father, Robert, in 2020.

Surviving are his wife Bobbi-Jo (Ramie) Chace; his sons Brandon M. Chace and Brody R. Chace; his granddaughter Charli Chace; his mother Linda Haynes; his sister Theresa Chace; his brothers Chuck Chace, Claude Shaw, and Carl Shaw; nieces and nephews.

A “Celebration of Life” event will take place at a later date.

