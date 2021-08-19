PENNELLVILLE, NY – Russell J. Hunkins, 89, of Pennellville, New York, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

He was born to Russell G. and Frances (LaGhusse) Hunkins on Mar. 29, 1932, in Belfort, New York. Russell was a Master Mechanic for Northern Ready Mix, in Volney, New York, for over 30 years and was a member of Local Union 545 of International Operating Engineers.

As an avid Sportsman, he belonged to the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club and the North Sportsman Club; both of which he constructed Rifle Ranges for in 1990 and 2002, respectively. Among fellow Sportsmen, Russell was known for his many accomplishments. Including, a 5.5” Shot Group at 1000 yds. (after multiple surgeries to repair a punctured eye), winning him the International Shoot.

He was also a life member of the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep and had just one harvest left to fulfil his Grand Slam; as the Dall, Stone, and Rocky Mountain Sheep fell, only the Desert Bighorn remained. Russell’s trophy collection was ever-growing and included moose, elk, caribou and the aforementioned sheep; but the pinnacle of these trophies was his collection of trout under glass, the largest in all of North America. His passion for angling led to him being mentioned in Field & Stream, holding a pristine trout over 9 lbs.

Russell was predeceased by his companion, Sharon Lee Washer in 2009; siblings, Donald Hunkins in 2008, Ernest “Micky” Hunkins in 2013, and Sherri Imhof in 2018; and former wife, Barbara (Bower) Hunkins in 2017.

He is survived by his children, Terry R. Hunkins, Robert A. Hunkins, and Robin L. Grant; brother, Robert Hunkins; several grand- and great-grandchildren; and many nieces nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from, noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, New York, 13135.

A Funeral Service will follow at, 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor John Livergood, of the Roosevelt 7th Day Adventist Church, Fulton, New York. Burial will follow in Roosevelt Cemetery, Fulton.

