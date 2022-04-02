FULTON – Stephen C. Matzke, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

He was born in Fulton to his late parents, Donna F. (Growe) and Frank H. Matzke on January 13, 1958. Steve was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School, class of 1976. He later attended Herkimer Community College and on to Oklahoma State University and graduated with a technical degree.

Steve was employed by Oswego County Highway Department for 32 years. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a member of Copper Lake Club; CNY Rod & Gun Club; a former member of Cody Volunteer Fire Department. Steve also loved gallivanting about.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank in 1996, and Donna in 2011.

Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Carolynn A. (Kline) Matzke; his son Kyle (Jessica) Matzke; his daughter Megan (Michael) Murphy; his grandchildren, Fiona Murphy, and expecting Ruth Matzke this month; his sister Kandice (Dan) Eaton; his brothers, Jim (Linda) Matzke, Douglas (Mary) Matzke, Roger (Julie) Matzke, Erick (Shelly) Matzke; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours are on Friday April 8, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY. Private services to follow.

A “Celebration of Life” event for Steve will be on Saturday April 9, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at MJ’s Music Bar located at 609 NY Route 48, Fulton, NY 13069

