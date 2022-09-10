PHOENIX, NY – Theodore W. Ellis, 83, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Onondaga Town, New York, on Sunday September 4, 2022.

Ted was born to his late parents Jessie Estella (Reeves) and Bert Allen Ellis on May 9, 1939 in Phoenix. He was a truck driver for Edinger Trucking, Tully, New York, for many years, retiring in 2016.

Ted was an Auxiliary member of VFW Post 5540, Phoenix, a member of Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, Volney, New York, where he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his motorcycles.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest brother Robert James Ellis in 1962, and his brother William R. “Bobo” Ellis in 2006.

Surviving are his daughter Kelly M. Ellis; step-daughter Kimberly A. Kriesel; granddaughter Marrisa Ellis; step-grandchildren Donald W. Gibbs and Kathryn Gibbs; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Saturday September 17, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 5540, 70 Culvert St., Phoenix, NY.

An Auxiliary service to follow from 2 to 2:30 p.m.. A “Celebration of Life” event will be in the same location following the service from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Graveside services for Theodore W. Ellis will be in Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, 9250 Fenner Rd., Lysander have now been announced. Services will be on Monday September 19, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...