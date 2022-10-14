OSWEGO COUNTY – William E. Thomas III, age 55, passed away at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, New York, on Tuesday October 11, 2022.

Bill was born to his late parents Florence Loretta (Sweeting) and William E. Thomas, Jr. on February 25, 1967 in Fulton, New York.

He was a self employed truck driver for many years hauling for Page Trucking. In the recent years he and his wife Fran are the owner/operators of Our Family to Yours Cafe, located at 219 County Rt. 57, Three Rivers Plaza, Phoenix, New York. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman; working on cars; riding motorcycles; and spending time with family.

Besides his parents, Florence in 2014, and William Jr. in 1986, he was also predeceased by his brother Russell E. Thomas in 1980.

Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years Frances A. (Graham) Thomas; his daughters Tabetha (Dan) Hofmann, Billie Jo (T.J.) Stack; his sons William E. Thomas IV (Rebecca), and Russell J. Thomas (Fiance Kayla); Eleven grandchildren; his sisters Donna L. (Buster) Kent, and Elizabeth M. (Melvin) Cooper; his brother Charles E.(Jessica) Thomas; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours only are on Saturday October 15, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, N.Y. 13135

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...