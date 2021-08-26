Anthony J Allen, 58

Life long resident of Fulton, NY, Tony Allen, 58, went to be with the Lord August 18, 2021, at U.C. Health Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO.

Tony was born September 11, 1962, in Fulton, NY to Sonny & Terry Allen. He is survived by son Nelson Allen, daughter Sherita (Wayne) Dana, and six grandsons all of NY. He is predeceased by his older brother A.J. Allen (Mar. 2021). Also surviving are sister Deborah Allen of Fountain, CO., brother Fredrick (Kimberlee) Allen of NJ, brother Howard (Burnetta) Bennett of NY, several nephews and a niece.

A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held at his sister Debbie\’s house, where Tony has resided since September, 2020. BBQ will be held at 7462 Fortman Ave, Fountain, CO on September 11, 2021, at 2 p.m.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...