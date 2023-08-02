FULTON, NY – Anna “Anne” G. Squitieri, 85, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Anna was born November 16, 1937, in Manhattan, New York, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Sullivan) Fabriani.

She graduated from the New York City Public School and then married her lifelong sweetheart Al D. Squitieri, Sr. In 1958, at the age of 21, they made the brave move with three small children to Upstate New York where they settled and raised ten children in Fulton and reside there to date. For over thirty years, she was the cashier supervisor for the Price Chopper Market in Fulton where she had many close relationships with customers who waited in line to be checked out by her and shared a story or two.

Anne took great pride in her children, her marriage, and her love for Jesus. She loved to write poetry and proudly displayed her published poem about “The Poet”, her Lord Jesus. She loved family gatherings, especially Holidays and any time the family and her children got together. She welcomed unexpected visitors with a great array of feasts and her door was always open. Everyone was always welcomed around her table.

In the words of her children and grandchildren, she was a mother, Ga-Ga, giving, funny, beautiful, strong, loving, a great story teller, a family historian, steadfast, caring, forgiving, had great tolerance, welcoming, fierce, fertile, shopper, brave, selfless, tenacious, a beautiful smile, God loving, prayerful, patient, transparent, collector of treasures, undaunted, comical and there are too many words to pick just one.

Anne is survived by her doting husband of 67 years, Al; her children, Theresa Squitieri Olin (Rick) of Liverpool, Anthony Squitieri (Melodie) of Florida, Joseph Squitieri (Diane) of North Carolina, Lorraine Squitieri Frontale of Fulton, Arlene Squitieri of Fulton, Al Squitieri, Jr. (Kaylene) of Florida, Christopher Squitieri (Betsy) of Oswego/Florida, Danielle Squitieri-Pettit of Fulton, Vicki Squitieri of Fulton, and Candyce Thomas of North Carolina. She is a grandmother to 14 grandchildren, Tiffany, Jessica, and Anna Olin, Justin and Anthony Jr. Squitieri, Nicholas and Christopher Frontale (Jacquelyn), Chelsey Swihart (Colin), Ryan Squitieri (Lilly), Morgan Lempfert (Brandon), Alex and Chad Squitieri (Anna), Alexis and Zachary Pettit (Keiry); great-grandmother to 5 great-grandchildren, Valentina Perez-Olin, Declan, Jonah and Everly Swihart, Charlotte Squitieri and baby boy, Lincoln Squitieri on the way; a sister-in-law, Pat Squitieri of Florida and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her ninth child, David William Squitieri, who was also taken too soon at the hands of someone’s reckless driving.

She will be missed and forever a part of us and so many she has touched. To have been blessed and loved by Anne (Anna Gertrude) is a grateful and peaceful feeling to fill the void of her being gone too soon.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday August 5, 2023, from the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 NY Route 48, Fulton, where her son Pastor Al Squitieri Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours are 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Condolences for the Squitieri family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

