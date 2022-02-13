February 11, 2022

FULTON, NY Brenda Lee Borden, 67, of Fulton, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego. She was born August 22, 1954 in Fulton to Clarence “Roundy” and Anna Mae Thurlow Borden and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Brenda had been employed as an insurance processer with insurance companies in the local area including Nationwide Insurance for 25 years.

Brenda was active in her younger years with the racing families of the Oswego Speedway, especially; with the Hagan Howard Chevy of Norm Mackereth.

Brenda is survived by her sister, LuAnn (Tom) Pritchard of Hannibal; three brothers, Donald (Teresa) Borden of Fulton, Michael Borden of Fulton and Gary Borden of North Syracuse as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Russel “Rusty” Borden.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126. To leave a message of sympathy for the Borden family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

