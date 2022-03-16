FULTON – Douglas M. DeLong, Sr., 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Syracuse, New York.

He was born December 7, 1943 in Fulton to Rexford P. and Vera L. Halstead DeLong. Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Alcan in 2006 where he had been employed as a furnace operator for 24 and a half years.

Upon his retirement he and his wife Mary spent the winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Doug enjoyed repairing small engines and working on cars. Doug was known for mowing and snow blowing the whole neighborhood, always willing to help out whenever he could.

Doug is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary C. (Cavalier) DeLong; his children, Ann Matheson of Auburn, Amy Dana of Volney, Alice (Jeremy) Laws of Fulton and Douglas M. (Holly) DeLong, Jr. of Auburn; his siblings, David M. (Sharon) DeLong of Palermo, Dale M. DeLong of Palermo, James L. (Elaine) DeLong of Palermo, Robin (Matt) O’Neil of Cato and Rexford P. DeLong, Jr. of Palermo; his grandchildren, Dominic, Jeremy, Jr., Isaac, Eliana, Emily, Molly, Lilly, Grace and Douglas Michael DeLong III as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Diana L. DeLong and by his brother, Jeffery DeLong.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours are 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home prior to the calling hours.

