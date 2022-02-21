OSWEGO – Douglas P. Vincent, 70, of Oswego, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022.

He was born May 10, 1951 to Leona E. Harrington and Frederick Myers.

Doug earned his Associates degree from Niagara County Community College and was a truck driver for several years. He was employed by Swift Transportation and retired from McLane Northeast in Baldwinsville. Doug was a huge Buffalo Bill fan and in his younger days, he enjoyed bowling and playing softball. Recently he enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his granddaughter Kylie and his dog, Rocky. Doug was a self-taught carpenter and could build just about anything.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy Rood of Oswego; his mother, Leona Myers of Lockport; his siblings, Deborah Hennebohl of Lockport, Lisa (Charles) Webb of Arizona, Diane Edwards of North Carolina and Frederick (Mary) Myers of Lockport, his granddaughter, Kylie; his dog Rocky and by several nieces and nephews.

Doug was predeceased by his beloved wife, Roxann Rood Vincent; his father, Frederick Myers and by his brother, Leonard Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home prior to the services. Burial will be in the spring at Mount Adnah Cemetery.

