OSWEGO, NY – Earl David Engle, 68, a resident of Oswego, NY, passed peacefully August 27, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital with family by his side, following an extended illness. He was born in Oswego, NY to the late Walter and Janet (Schwitter) Engle and raised on a dairy farm in Hannibal, NY.

Directly after graduating Hannibal High School, Earl began a lifelong career as a muck farmer. For 52 years he worked on various onion farms in Oswego County including the Zagame, Zappala, and Dunsmoor Farms, and owned his own farm for 20 years. Earl also spent many years early in his adult life working for Carl Irwin Excavating. He was semi-retired as Assistant Farm Manager for Gianetto Farms where he had worked for the last 25 years. Earl was a life-long member of the Oswego County Vegetable Growers Association and was highly respected by the farming community.

Earl took great pride in a good day’s work, and could be found fixing something, somewhere, with ingenuity and creativity. He was an independent man, who took pride in his family, land, crops, and equipment. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed campfires by the lake.

Earl thoroughly enjoyed spending time at Maria’s Family Restaurant where he was treated like family and had countless friends who would listen to his stories about tractors and farming over a good meal.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Michael O’Connor) Engle; granddaughters, Lauren and Sarah Jones; son, David Engle; sisters, Kathy Butler, Sandy Kelly, Debby Skardinski, Tammy Engle, Ruth (Jerry) Darling, and Becky (Jim) Manning; eleven nieces and nephews; and many close friends and extended family members.

He was predeceased by his brother, Keith Engle; brothers-in-law, Charlie Butler, Shaun Kelly, and Frank Skardinski; and first wife and mother to his daughter, Grace Zagame.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Journey of Faith United Methodist Church, 7721 NY Route 104, Oswego, New York with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with internment at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Following the graveside service a reception will be held in the Church Hall. Condolences for Earl’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

