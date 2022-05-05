VOLNEY, NY – Elaine G. Lockwood, 77, of Volney, New York, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Seneca Hill Manor.

She was born November 10, 1944 in Fulton, New York, to Lewis A. and Ethel P. Ives and was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1963.

Elaine began her employment working for her father in the family business, Ives Meat Market and later for her brother-in-law in his business, Rogers Market in Minetto, New York. In the mid 1980s, Elaine accepted a position with Oswego County BOCES as an educational interpreter teaching assistant working with special education students in several school districts throughout Oswego County.

Upon her retirement from BOCES, Elaine became the Deputy Clerk for the Town of Volney, a position she held until March of this year. Elaine and her husband, Dennis’ home was known to her family, friends and neighbors as “Reservation Central,” their door was always open to anyone in need, whether it was a bed for rest, a ride to a doctor’s appointment or a shoulder to cry on, Elaine was there to help. Elaine and Dennis were considered an “Ozzie and Harriet” couple and instilled the value of family to their children.

Elaine’s greatest joy in life was her large family and she was very proud of the life she and Dennis built. Elaine enjoyed spending time and helping to raise her grandchildren as well as planning many family gatherings and outings. She also enjoyed spending time flower gardening, traveling, shopping, local history and genealogy. Elaine was a kind, wonderful person and made the world a better place.

Elaine is survived by her son, Michael (Crystal Allen) Lockwood of Volney; her daughter, Denise (Ronald R.) Owen of Volney; her brother, Ronald (Jean) Ives of Volney; her grandchildren, Richelle (Greg) Hartranft of Fulton, Alicia (Brandon) Burrows of Hastings, Derek Owen and Jessica Carter of Fulton, Brandon Lockwood and Ashley Montieth of Oswego; six great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Dennis C. Lockwood in 2020.

Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish America, ?1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400?Phoenix, AZ 85016 or online at www.wish.org.

