FULTON – Gaylord Anthony Abraham, 76, of Fulton, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

He was born November 25, 1944 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Alfred Kenneth and Mary Abraham. His family moved to Fulton when Gaylord was 6 years old where he attended Fulton schools and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1963.

He attended DeVry University in New York City where he received a degree in Mechanical Design. Gaylord was employed for several years by the Syracuse Water Department and the Seneca Hotel in Fulton. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Gaylord attended the St. Luke Program for Seniors and in his free time he enjoyed astronomy, painting, drawing and photography.

Gaylord is survived by his sisters, Elsiemarie Tucci and Nancy (Clifford) Dann both of Fulton; his brother, Ronald Abraham of Phoenix, AZ; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Abraham of Fulton as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Abraham.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be in the spring at Mount Adnah Cemetery.

Contributions in Gaylord’s memory may be made to St. Luke Adult Day Health Program Activities Fund, 299 East River Road, Oswego, New York 13126.

