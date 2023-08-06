FULTON – August 1, 2023

Gina M. Terramiggi, 53, of Fulton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 23, 1970 in Oswego to Anthony and Nellie “Pat” Lamie Terramiggi. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Hannibal High School, class of 1989. She also attended Bryant & Stratton College and the Simmons Institute of Mortuary Science in Syracuse. Gina was employed as a waitress at the B’ville Diner for several years. She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother who loved being with her family and raised them with Christian values.

She is survived by her mother, Pat (Dean) Burdick of Fulton; her father Anthony (Colleen) Terramiggi of Fulton; three children, Shana Hall (Carl Ward), Ryan Hall (Taylor Milliken) and Madison Burgess all of Fulton; her siblings, Tony of Hannibal, Corinna (Jason), Earl and Michelle and Michael (Tammy) all of Fulton; six grandchildren, Lucas, Harper, Kendall, R.J., Theo and Destiny. She was predeceased by two children, Hailee and Michael and by a granddaughter Graciella Elizabeth Ward.

Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. In her memory contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 356 North Midler Ave # 4, Syracuse, NY 13206. Condolences for Gina’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

