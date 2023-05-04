BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Harold A. Mansfield, Jr., 75, of Baldwinsville, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a long illness. He was born December 24, 1947 in Oswego to Harold and Dorothy Mansfield.

Harold served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been employed with the Miller Brewing Company in Fulton. In his free time, Harold enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline (Cameron) Graham of Parish; his son, Frank “Scott” (Jackie) Mansfield of Cato; his siblings, Judy (Robert) LaMay of Scriba, Bruce Mansfield of Scriba, Debra (Russell) Cooper of Scriba, Kevin Mansfield, Timothy (Barb) Mansfield of Volney and Carol (Brian) Gardner of Fulton; four grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Harold’s request there are no calling hours or services. Contributions in Harold’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences for the Mansfield family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related