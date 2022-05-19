Herbert Parker, Jr.

PALERMO, NY – Herbert “Hank” Parker, Jr., 75, of Palermo, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

He was born September 6, 1946 in Anniston, Alabama, to Herbert H. and Geneva Belle Rhoades Parker, Sr.

Hank retired as a heat treater with Oberdorfer Foundry in Syracuse after 41 years of employment where he had been a member of the U.A.W. Local 624. Hank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting large and small game. Occasionally, he traveled to hunting preserves to hunt for prized game. He was a member of the N.R.A. and the Pringle Creek Hunting Club.

Hank is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathleen Guthrie Parker; his children, Herbert “Hank” (Christine) Parker III of Volney, Roger (Nicole) Parker of South Butler, Brian (Paul) Parker-Gevirtzman of Butler Center, Jason (Dawn) Parker of South Butler and Ella Marie (Gino) Diaz of Rochester; his step-children, Christine (Scott) Wilbur of Constantia, Tammie (Aaron) Malone of Oswego and Brian Wilbur of Central Square; his sister, Margaret Parker of Wisconsin; 18 grandchildren as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Charlotte “Jennie” Porter and by his brothers, Leroy Haynes and Leonard “Bud” Haynes.

Calling hours are 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hank’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society online at donate3.cancer.org. Condolences for the Parker family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

