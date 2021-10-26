FULTON – Jennifer Lynn Vail, 39, of Fulton, New York, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021.

Jennifer was born October 24, 1981 in Oswego and received her Certified Nurses Aide certificate from BOCES. She had been employed as a Certified Nurse’s Aide for several nursing homes in the Central New York area for over 20 years. Jennifer spent many hours making quilts for all her family members as an expression of her love for them along with cooking.

She is survived by her children, Kamerin Rogers, Kaden Rogers, Elera Berrus, Caleb Berrus and Emilie Berrus; her grandchildren, Linkoln and Maverick Harder; her mother, Sheri Webster; her brothers, Warren (Dennise Clark) Vail and T.J. (Michaelanne) Vail; her sisters, Charlene Jenkins and Michaelene Vail; her grandmother, Priscilla Wagner; her uncles, Ron (Kathy) Vail and Erik (Gail) Wagner; her aunts, Bonnie (Bob) Roth and Ginnie Wenz Vail as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jennifer was predeceased by her grandfathers, Clint Wagner and Don Vail; her grandmother, Shirley Pickreign; her uncle, Danny Vail; her nephews, Carson Vail and Tremane Jenkins and by a niece, Zanalynn Jenkins.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Contributions in Jennifer’s memory may be made to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund online at baldwinfund.org/donate or to Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery Center online at tullyhill.com.

To leave a message of sympathy for Jennifer’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

