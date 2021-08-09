OSWEGO – John Joseph Goepfert, 41, of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.

He was born December 13, 1979 in Oswego to George Goepfert and Laura Price. John attended John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix and had been employed as an asbestos abatement worker for several years. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, golf and playing Poker.

He is survived by his children, Devon (Anthony Silverio) Henderson of Oswego and Kyler Cashel of Fulton; his mother, Laura Price of Florida; two brothers, Patrick Mello of Oswego and Thomas Dixon of North Carolina; his sister, Nicole Lynn of Oswego and several nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his father, George Goepfert.

Calling hours are private. Condolences for John’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

