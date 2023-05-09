FULTON – Joyce Cook, 79, of Fulton, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego. Joyce was born October 20, 1943 in Fulton to Floyd and Marion Ronalds.

She was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business School and Phillips Hairstyling Institute. Joyce had been previously employed at Foster Brothers Cutlery and The Master Bedroom. She was the owner and operator of The Crowning Glory Beauty Salon and The Crowning Glory Figure Salon.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Cook; her children. Roxanne (Derrick) MacDonald and Frederick (Chris James) Lunn, Jr. both of Fulton; her siblings, Fran (Louise) Ronald of Texas, Dianne MacDonald of Virginia Beach, VA and David (Rachel) Ronalds of Scriba; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephew.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. There are no calling hours.

